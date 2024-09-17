TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process Begins Today | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared that on September 17, 2024, registration will open for the second round of TS LAWCET 2024 counselling. Those who wish to take part in Round 2 of the counselling process may apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Until September 21, 2024, candidates may register, pay the required fees, and upload the required documents.

On September 22, 2024, a verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed, along with requests for corrections, if any, via email service. The dates of the web options entry are September 23 and 24. September 25 is the deadline for editing web options. On September 30, the seat allocation results will be made public. Applicants have to report to the colleges from October 1 through October 4.

Eligibility Criteria

For admission to the three-year LLB program, candidates must have finished their bachelor's degree in any field with at least 45% of the possible marks. Candidates must have received at least 45% of the possible marks in their intermediate class 12 exam in order to be considered for the five-year LLB program.

Application fees



Candidates from the general and OBC categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 800. It is Rs 500 for candidates who are SC and ST.

How to apply?

-The official website can be found at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

-On the homepage, select the registration link for TS LAWCET 2024 Round 2.

-Fill out the form and click "Submit."

-Complete the application and send in the required payment.

-Send in your application.

-Download the form, fill it out, and save a copy for later use.

TS LAWCET 2024

On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Osmania University in Hyderabad administers the TS LAWCET (Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test), a state-level entrance examination. Candidates wishing to be admitted to 3-year and 5-year LLB programs at different Telangana law colleges must take the exam.