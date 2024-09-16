 SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Positions By October 4
Interested parties may apply by registering, filling out the application, submitting the required files, and paying the application cost on the SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
The recruitment of 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) jobs for 2024 has been announced by the State Bank of India (SBI). Within the IT Systems domain, these positions include Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager roles. The period for submitting an online application is September 14, 2024, until October 4, 2024.

Interested parties may apply by registering, filling out the application, submitting the required files, and paying the application cost on the SBI website, sbi.co.in. The period for paying fees has already started and will run through October 4, 2024. October 19, 2024 is the last day to print the application.

Available positions:

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management and Delivery: 187 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support and Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Application Fees

Candidates who are General, EWS, or OBC must pay an application fee of Rs 750; those who are SC, ST, or PwD are not required to pay this price. The payment can be made by candidates via credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.

How to apply?

-Visit sbi.co.in.
-On the homepage, select the "Careers" tab.
-Find the appropriate job posting and click on the related notification.
-Register and sign in with your candidate credentials.
-Complete the application and attach the necessary files.
-Pay the application fees and submit the form.
-Print the completed form or save a screenshot of it for your records.

