Konkan Railway Now Hiring For 190 Positions; Candidates From Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa Called To Apply! | File

A recruitment announcement has been made by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for a number of department posts. From September 16 to October 6, qualified applicants from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka may submit their applications online at konkanrailway.com.

Check the official notification here.

There are a total of 190 available positions for the candidates:

Electrical department

Senior Section Engineer- 5

Technician-I II- 15

Assistant Loco Pilot- 15

Civil department

Senior Section Engineer- 5

Track Maintainer- 35

Mechanical department

Technician-I II- 20

Operating department

Station Master- 10

Goods Train Manager- 5

Points Man- 60

Signal & telecommunication department

ESTM-III- 15

Commercial department

Commercial Supervisor- 5

Eligibility Criteria

The following candidates are eligible to apply:

(i) Land loser candidates: Candidates whose land has been acquired for the KRCL project, irrespective of the percentage of land lost; such persons can be land losers themselves, their spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter only.

(ii) Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka and have valid employment exchange cards registered with the Employment Exchange along the Konkan Railway route within the jurisdiction of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri Districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada/South Kannada Districts of Karnataka)

(iii) Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka. (iv) KRCL employees: KRCL employees who have completed at least three years of regular service in KRCL.

To be eligible for the above preferences, candidates must indicate their status during the application process. Land-loser candidates will be given preference for appointment. The second and third panels will only operate if the first panel of suitable land is exhausted.

Age Limit



To apply for these positions, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 36 on August 1, 2024. According to KRCL, the upper age limit has been raised from 33 to 36 in order to accommodate candidates who may have exceeded the age limit as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Candidates in the reserved category will be eligible for an additional age relaxation.

Application Fees

Candidates applying for the vacancies advertised in this announcement must pay the stipulated examination cost of Rs. 885/- (Applicable fee of Rs. 750/- + GST @ 18%, i.e., Rs. 135/-) plus any applicable gateway charges for each examination. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), and PwBD categories will have their fees returned after deducting bank charges as applicable when they appear in the CBT test.