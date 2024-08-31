 Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFaculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Apply online by September 7, 2024. Temporary appointments, terminable without notice. Eligibility: NMC norms/Residency Scheme. Pay levels: AL-10 (Asst Prof), AL-11 (Sr Resident).

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Aligarh Muslim University | File Image

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a notification inviting applications from qualified candidates for various faculty positions at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The available positions include:

- Assistant Professor, Institute of Ophthalmology

- Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry

FPJ Shorts
'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants
'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants
Navi Mumbai: MoEF&CC Grants Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance To CIDCO For Radar Facility On Dhakale Island For NMIA
Navi Mumbai: MoEF&CC Grants Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance To CIDCO For Radar Facility On Dhakale Island For NMIA
Kangana Ranaut On When She Opened Up About #MeToo Movement: 'I Was Left Alone, Became Problematic Person'
Kangana Ranaut On When She Opened Up About #MeToo Movement: 'I Was Left Alone, Became Problematic Person'
Norway Princess Gets Married To Hollywood Guru Who Claims He 'Rose From The Dead' Despite Controversies
Norway Princess Gets Married To Hollywood Guru Who Claims He 'Rose From The Dead' Despite Controversies

- Senior Resident, Department of Paediatrics

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official AMU website for comprehensive details regarding the application process and eligibility criteria. The deadline for submitting application forms is September 7, 2024, at 4 pm.

Please note that appointments will be made on a purely temporary basis, subject to termination without notice or reason. Eligibility criteria will be assessed according to NMC norms/Residency Scheme, as adopted by AMU.

The salary pay levels for the respective positions are:

- Assistant Professor: AL-10

- Senior Resident: AL-11

Candidates should be aware that no separate notice or interview letter will be issued. The application form must be submitted online through the university's careers portal at (link).

Read Also
SSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Stenographer Exam; 2006 Vacancies Available!
article-image

Applicants are required to attach attested photocopies of all relevant documents, including:

- Marksheets, certificates, and degrees from Class 10 to postgraduation

- Valid registration of graduation and postgraduation from NMC

- Other testimonials, experience certificates, and No Objection Certificate (if employed)

Original documents must be presented for verification during the interview. Failure to do so will result in the candidate being ineligible to appear for the interview.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Extends GDMO Application Deadline To September 1; Apply...

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Extends GDMO Application Deadline To September 1; Apply...

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process...

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process...

UP Police Exam Concludes with Tight Security; 6.91L Candidates Appear, 22 Held

UP Police Exam Concludes with Tight Security; 6.91L Candidates Appear, 22 Held

West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!

West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!