Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Aligarh Muslim University | File Image

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a notification inviting applications from qualified candidates for various faculty positions at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The available positions include:

- Assistant Professor, Institute of Ophthalmology

- Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry

- Senior Resident, Department of Paediatrics

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official AMU website for comprehensive details regarding the application process and eligibility criteria. The deadline for submitting application forms is September 7, 2024, at 4 pm.

Please note that appointments will be made on a purely temporary basis, subject to termination without notice or reason. Eligibility criteria will be assessed according to NMC norms/Residency Scheme, as adopted by AMU.

The salary pay levels for the respective positions are:

- Assistant Professor: AL-10

- Senior Resident: AL-11

Candidates should be aware that no separate notice or interview letter will be issued. The application form must be submitted online through the university's careers portal at (link).

Applicants are required to attach attested photocopies of all relevant documents, including:

- Marksheets, certificates, and degrees from Class 10 to postgraduation

- Valid registration of graduation and postgraduation from NMC

- Other testimonials, experience certificates, and No Objection Certificate (if employed)

Original documents must be presented for verification during the interview. Failure to do so will result in the candidate being ineligible to appear for the interview.