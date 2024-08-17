SSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Stenographer Exam; 2006 Vacancies Available!

SSC |

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had opened applications for recruitment for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024. There are approx. 2006 vacancies. In due course, a precise number of openings will be ascertained. The last day for candidates to register themselves is today, August 17, 2024.

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is August 18. Applicants will also have the opportunity to edit their application. The correction window is scheduled to open on August 27 and 28.

"Reservation will be provided for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Exservicemen (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), etc. as per extant Govt. Orders," reads the official notification.

Important Exam Details

The exam will likely be conducted in October–November 2024.

The question paper will be of the objective type, multiple choice only.

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer

The exam will be conducted as a computer-based examination.

Important Dates |

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Locate the application link on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information and log in.

Step4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files.

Step6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Save and download to use later

Candidates can access the direct application link by clicking here.

Application Fee Details

Payable Fees: ₹100/- (Rs. one hundred only).

Candidates who are female, eligible for reservation, members of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

Fees can only be paid online with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards, or BHIM UPI and Net Banking. Candidates have until August 18, 2024, at 23:00 hours, to pay the online fee.

"Candidates who are not exempted from fee payment must ensure that their fee has been deposited with SSC. If the fee is not received by SSC, status of the Application Form is shown as ‘Incomplete’ and this information is printed on the top of the 11 printout of online Application Form. Further, status of fee payment can be verified at the ‘Payment Status” link provided in the candidate’s login screen," read the notification.

The payment is non-refundable and cannot be used toward a different exam or option.