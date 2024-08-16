UGC NET 2024: DON'T Carry These Things To The Exam Centre!

X

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the UGC-NET June 2024 through computer-based testing (CBT) between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

According to the official announcement, the UGC NET retest will take place at several exam centers. Two shifts will be available for the UGC NET exam: one from 3 to 6 p.m. and the other from 9 am to 12 pm.

Items not permitted inside Exam Hall

"Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for Unfair Practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the Examination in the paper concerned," read the information bulletin.

Phone, PDA, Organizer, Memory Stick/Card, Headset, Walkman, Recorder, Translator, and so on.

Food, beverages, chocolates, chips, and other consumables; and personal items, such as jewelry, wallets, purses, headgear, scarves, goggles, jackets, and so forth.

Electronic gadgets that include Bluetooth, digital, wireless, electrical, and communication devices; textual or stationary items such as log tables, books, pencil boxes, or geometry boxes; and blue or black ballpoint pens.

Digital Calculators

Paper chits

Items to be brought to the Examination Centre

The following items must be brought to the testing location by candidates:

Admit Card

Pan Card

Passport Size Photo (the identical one that was uploaded on the online application form)

Application Form Copy

Read Also UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Out For All Exam Dates At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Reporting Time and other Important Instructions

(i) The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete the frisking and registration formalities well in time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes before the examination.

(ii) The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the examination.

(iii) Candidates should take their seat immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason, i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Examination rooms or halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.