UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Out For All Exam Dates At ugcnet.nta.ac.in |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip for candidates scheduled to take the exams from August 28 to September 4, 2024. This slip provides details about the city in which the examination centre is located. Candidates appearing for these exams can download the city intimation slip from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd & 04th September 2024.” It is important to note that the city intimation slip for the exam initially scheduled for August 26, 2024, has not been released as the exam has been postponed to August 27, 2024.

Exam Dates:

August 21, 2024: Start of UGC NET June 2024 examination.

August 28, 2024: Exams scheduled to begin with city intimation slip available.

August 29-30, 2024: Exams conducted.

August 27, 2024: Rescheduled exam (originally on August 26).

September 2-4, 2024: Final exam dates for UGC NET June 2024.

September 4, 2024: Last day of examination.

Exam Pattern:

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Paper I: General paper on teaching and research aptitude.

Paper II: Subject-specific paper based on the candidate's selected subject.

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Paper I: 50 questions.

Paper II: 100 questions.

Paper I: 100 marks.

Paper II: 200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours (no break between papers).

Marking Scheme: Each correct answer awards 2 marks; no negative marking for incorrect answers.

How to download the UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip available on the home page.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the slip

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates need to understand that this slip is not their exam admit card. The city intimation slip gives early notice of the examination center's location. At a later date, the UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card will be released.



For further details, candidates can visit the official UGC NET website.