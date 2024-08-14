UGC NET 2024: August 26 Exam Postponed Due To Janmashtami; Check Rescheduled Date, Official Notice Here

UGC NET 2024 |

Due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024), which was originally planned for August 26 to August 27.

The dates of the UGC NET June 2024 exam are August 21–September 4. This year, almost 9 lakh people will take the exam.

"On account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26th August 2024, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the Examination of 26th August 2024. The rest of the schedule will remain the same as per the Public Notice dated: 02th August 2024," the official notice read.

UGC NET 2024

The entire schedule for the UGC NET exam was previously released by the NTA. Seven papers were set for August 26th, including philosophy, Hindi, Oriya, Nepali, Manipuri, Assamese, and Santali, according to the dates. Due to claims of paper leaks, the UGC NET exam was rescheduled.

Official Notice

Read Also UGC NET Exam To Proceed As Scheduled, Supreme Court Rules

There will be two shifts for the UGC NET exam in 2024: shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The morning shift will involve philosophy and Hindi papers, while the afternoon shift will involve Oriya, Nepali, Manipuri, Assamese, Santali, and Hindi papers. For a total of 83 papers, the NTA will hold the eligibility test for the awarding of JRF and other fellowships.

UGC NET 2024: Exam city slip and admit card



It is anticipated that the UGC NET admit card 2024 will be released on the official website by August 19. To get the UGC NET hall ticket, candidates must provide their application number and birthdate. The official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, has the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip provided by the testing agency.