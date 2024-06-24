TS Inter Supply Result 2024 Declared; Check Here | Freepik Image

The TS Inter supply results 2024 for first and second year students have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, June 24.

In the general stream, 63.86 percent of students passed the TS Inter first year supplementary exams overall. Students in their second year achieved a score of 43.77% on the supplemental tests. Out of the students who took part, more than sixty-three percent passed the test. According to the official results announcement, 1.62 lakh students were successful in passing the First Year Supply exams.

To pass a topic, students must receive at least 35% of the possible points in that subject.

How to check?

The TS Inter supply results 2024 can be downloaded by students who took the intermediate advanced supplementary exams via the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

-Visit tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

-Locate the link for the 2024 TS Inter First and Second Year Supplementary Results.

-After a new page opens, enter your login information and the ticket number for the TS Inter hall.

-The screen will provide your TS Inter Supplementary results for 2024.

-Download the results, print them out, and store them for later use.

The first and second year TS Inter supplemental exams 2024 were held from May 24 to June 3. Students were permitted to take the supplemental tests if they were unable to receive the required minimum passing marks on the public exams.