TS Inter 2024 Re-Verification, Recounting Result OUT

Today, June 6, the TS intermediate Class 12 re-verification and recounting results 2024 have been made public by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). To view the updated results, students who applied for re-verification must enter their hall ticket number. The official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, is the host of the TS Class 12 recounting result link 2024.

From May 24 to June 3, students who did not pass their final board exams took the TS Inter supplemental exams 2024.



How to check results?



-Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the link for recounting results or re-verification.

-Enter the necessary login information and the hall ticket number.

-Send in the entered login information.

-A screen display of the outcomes will occur.

-Review the information and save it for later use.



9,80,978 students took the pen-and-paper Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education exams, which were held between February 28 and March 19, 2024. This year, 5,02,260 students took part in the TS IPE second year inter examinations, whereas 4,78,718 students took the first-year exams. The general and vocational streams' Telangana Board Intermediate 2024 results will be made public.