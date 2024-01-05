Telangana: Heart Attack Claims Life Of Class 10th Student In School

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Telangana Tenth Grader In School | representational pic

In a shocking and tragic incident from Telangana, a class 10th student died of heart attack on the Friday morning (January 5) at Dhanwada Tribal Gurukula School in Narayanapet district, according to a local news media Telugu Scribe.

The parents of the student are sorrowing the loss of their young child. Srikanth (15) from Buduma Tanda of Hanwada mandal was a class tenth class student.

Following the incident, the school staff immediately rushed Srikanth to Dhanwada Primary Health Centre. He was transferred to Narayanapet District Hospital for better treatment, however the doctors who examined Srikanth declared him dead upon arrival due to the heart attack.

Srikanth fainted while approaching towards class on Friday. His classmates alerted the staff, who promptly took him to the primary health center in Dhanwada for initial treatment before transferring him to the district hospital for further care.

B Tech student dies of heart attack

Another case of heart attack of a B.Tech student was reported from Bhopal on December 27th, after the deceased student collapsed while cooking. According to the cops, the deceased had a medical history of respiratory problem.

Police reported that Vivek Soni (22) was from Rewa, and lived on rent with friends at Anand Nagar in Piplani. He had completed his BTech at a private college in Anand Nagar and was getting ready for banking exams.

Cardiac arrest while playing cricket

A case was reported from MP's Khargone last month, when a 22-year-old man succumbed to a fatal heart attack. Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara suffered a heart attack while playing a cricket match at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits. The post-mortem report confirmed the cause of the death was heart-attack.