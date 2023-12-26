Bhopal: 22-Yr-Old MBA Student Dies Of Heart Attack While Cooking Dinner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old MBA student from TIT College, Bhopal, died of a heart attack while cooking dinner. His friends rushed the student to Gayatri Hospital in Patel Nagar, where the doctors declared the student dead after a medical examination.

Piplani police said that Vivek Soni (22), a resident of Rewa, used to live with friends in the Ayodhya Nagar area. On Monday night, at around 8 p.m., he was cooking dinner with friends in the flat. He told his friends about chest pain and fell unconscious in the kitchen. Vivek was immediately taken to Gayatri Hospital in Patel Nagar, where he was declared dead.

Friends who were present with Vivek Soni at the time of the incident in the flat in Ayodhya Nagar said that four friends had gathered to study on Monday night. We were all about to start studying, then Vivek said that we would have first have dinner.

The student's friends said that at around 7.50 p.m. on Monday, Vivek went to the kitchen to prepare vegetables. He was talking while cooking vegetables in the kitchen. Vivek had just started cooking vegetables when he fell. When he fell, he was holding his chest with his hands and was not saying anything.

Sudeep Rajput, Head Constable, Piplani Police Station, said that Vivek Soni had a heart attack when he was cooking vegetables. Immediately, his friends took him to Gayatri Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. After a postmortem, the body of the student has been handed over to his family.