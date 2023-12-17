Tragic Drowning At Tallapalem Beach Claims Life Of Nuzvid IIIT Student | Image Credit - Freepik

In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a student named Tokala Akhil from Nuzvid IIIT tragically drowned in water and lost his life at Tallapalem beach in Machilipatnam, situated in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The unfortunate event took place when a group of five students from Nuzvid IIIT decided to take a swim at Tallapalem beach.

Eyewitnesses Provide Firsthand Accounts

As reported by the news agency IANS, eyewitnesses present at the scene revealed that, the students faced powerful waves, which put them in a dangerous position and caused them to start drowning.

Prompt intervention by marine police personnel at the beach resulted in the successful rescue of four students, averting further tragedy. However, despite their efforts, one student, Tokala Akhil, was swept away by the waves.

Officials To Probe Incident Details

Unfortunately, Akhil's motionless corpse was found later at Manginapudi beach, highlighting the grave consequences of the beach trip.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable dangers associated with beach activities and the importance of adhering to safety precautions.

As the community grieves the death of the young individual, officials are expected to probe the details of the incident to prevent similar tragedies from occurring again.