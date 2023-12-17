Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Engineering Student In Greater Noida

Representational Image |

According to authorities, a 22-year-old engineering student was murdered when her car, which she had requested to be towed away following a breakdown, collided with a crane. They said that the incident happened on Saturday night in the Knowledge Park neighborhood of Greater Noida.

Divyanshi Sharma, a resident of Nirankari Colony in GTB Nagar, Delhi, has been identified as the dead. She attends a Greater Noida private university.

The incident

On Saturday, Sharma was driving home from college when her Honda Amaze broke down. According to Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, "she called a private crane service to tow her car from the Knowledge Park area, close to KB Mart."

Sharma realized she had left her keys inside the car while the crane was removing her car, according to the police.

She chased after the crane, trying to stop the driver, but crashed with it when the car slowed down at a bend, according to the police. Sharma was hurt on her head and face as she collapsed. Her friends drove her to a private hospital, but she passed away from her wounds.

Complaint filed against the driver

The driver is evading, according to the police, who also stated they have opened a case and formed teams to find him. Her companions told her family members and the police about the occurrence. The family members have filed a formal grievance against the crane operator with the police. According to Kumar, a formal complaint has been filed under pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, which includes causing death via negligence.