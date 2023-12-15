Rayagada: College Student Brutally Stabbed To Death In Daylight Attack

Representative Image

In the middle of the day, a college student was tragically killed in a crime when three people on bicycles reportedly stabbed him to death in Rayagada district on Friday.

The person who passed away was Pramod Kalka, from Similiguda village in Sesakhal Hata of Sadar block. He was the nephew of the former Zilla Parishad president Gangadhar Puala.

Reports indicate that Pramod was riding home on a scooter after dropping off his cousin at school when three assailants on bikes intercepted him. Without warning, they viciously attacked him with sharp weapons, causing fatal injuries. Tragically, Pramod couldn't survive the assault, and the culprits managed to flee before onlookers could intervene.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the incident.

There are concerns that the murder could be connected to political hostility. Pramod's uncle revealed to the local media that an unknown individual had been making threats against Pramod and even mentioned a threat to his own life. This event is believed to stem from both personal and political animosity. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to hold those accountable for their actions.

Rashmiranjan Senapati, the SDPO of Rayagada, stated, "We responded promptly upon receiving the report. A comprehensive investigation has commenced to apprehend those involved in this heinous act."