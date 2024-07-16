Top Universities In The Netherlands, According to QS World Ranking

Studying in the Netherlands is becoming increasingly popular among international students, thanks to its top-ranked universities that offer programmes in English. This surge in popularity is reflected in the QS World University Rankings 2025, which highlight several Dutch institutions among the best globally.

Top 10 Dutch Universities as per QS Rankings 2025:

Delft University of Technology (TU Delft): TU Delft, the oldest and largest university in the Netherlands, is ranked 49th globally with an overall score of 77. It is renowned for its top-tier education and research programmes, offering around 50 bachelor's and master's courses. The university consistently ranks among the top 100 universities worldwide.

University of Amsterdam (UVA): Ranked 55th globally with an overall score of 73.7, the University of Amsterdam (UVA) is known for its comprehensive range of programmes in Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Medical Sciences. It has a highly competitive acceptance rate of 4%, with popular courses among international students including MBA, BSc Psychology, and Masters in Computer Science. Tuition fees range from INR 11 lakh to INR 41 lakh.

Utrecht University (UU): Utrecht University (UU) holds the 105th position globally with an overall score of 59.1. Established in 1636, it is one of the oldest universities in Europe and a powerhouse of research and innovation. UU produces over 8,500 publications and 550 dissertations annually, hosting over 40,000 students from more than 110 countries. It offers more than 150 master's programmes.

Eindhoven University of Technology: Ranked 136th globally with an overall score of 54, Eindhoven University of Technology is a premier technical university established in 1956. It is known for its highly ranked and accredited courses, with a student body of 13,535, including 4,085 international students.

Leiden University: Leiden University, the oldest university in the Netherlands, is ranked 141st globally with an overall score of 53.6. Established in 1575, it is a public research institution with campuses in Leiden and The Hague, serving over 33,000 students, with a significant portion being international students.

Read Also Study Abroad: Top 10 Universities In Japan As Per Latest QS Rankings

Wageningen University & Research: Wageningen University & Research ranks on 155 position globally with 51.6 score overall.

Erasmus University Rotterdam: Known for strong programmes in business, economics, and health sciences, Erasmus University Rotterdam holds a global rank of 158 with an overall score of 51.5.

University of Groningen: The University of Groningen, ranked 159th globally with an overall score of 51.3, offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam: Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is ranked 221st globally with an overall score of 43.8.

Maastricht University: Maastricht University has a global rank of 230 and an overall score of 43.