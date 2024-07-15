Study Abroad: Top 10 Universities In Japan As Per Latest QS Rankings

Unsplash

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the 2025 World University Rankings, which list the best universities in Japan alongside those in other countries.

The 2025 QS World University Rankings for Japan place the University of Tokyo at 32nd place (down from 28th last year), Kyoto University at 50th place (up from 46th last year), Tokyo Institute of Technology at 84th place (up from 91st last year), and Osaka University at 86th place (down from 80th last year).

Tokyo Institute of Technology moved up seven spots from 91st to 84th position, while the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, and Osaka University all saw their ranks drop from the previous year.

Here are top 10 universities to study in Japan

1. University of Tokyo: Tokyo University leads the charge for Japan, securing the 32nd position globally. Established in 1877, it remains a cornerstone of Japanese higher education, offering diverse programmes across its 10 faculties and 15 graduate schools. The university hosts over 2,100 international students and offers programmes taught entirely in English, emphasising global academic integration.

2. Kyoto University: It holds the 50th spot globally. Its commitment to innovation and academic excellence continues to attract scholars from around the world.

3. Tokyo Institute of Technology: Tokyo Institute of Technology has climbed to the 84th position from last year's 91st. Known for its English-language programmes and vibrant campus life across Tokyo and Yokohama, it remains a magnet for students pursuing engineering and sciences.

4. Osaka University: Despite a slight decline in ranking to 86th place, maintains its reputation as a hub for specialised fields like dentistry, chemical engineering, and natural sciences. Founded in 1724, it stands as one of Japan's oldest and most respected institutions.

5. Tohoku University: Tohoku University continues its legacy of academic excellence, securing the 107th position globally. It was the first university in Japan to admit female and international students, fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment.

6. Nagoya University: Ranked 152nd globally, is known for its high ratio of international students and extensive academic exchange agreements with institutions worldwide. Since its founding in 1939, it has grown into one of Japan's leading universities.

Read Also Study Abroad: Top Universities In Russia For International Students In 2024

7. Kyushu University: Mark at 167th place globally

8. Hokkaido University: 173rd place globally

9. Waseda University: Waseda University is a private institution at 181st place globally.

10. Keio University: Keio University ranks 188th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.