Study Abroad: Top Universities In Russia For International Students In 2024 | Unsplash

Students considering studying in Russia can refer to the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings for guidance. Here are the top 10 universities in Russia for international students:

1. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU)

Rank at 94 globally by QS World University Rankings 2025. Established in 1755, MSU is Russia's oldest and most respected university. It is well recognised for its towering main building, which is the world's highest educational facility. With approximately 47,000 students, including 4,000 foreign students, MSU provides a wide range of programmes in engineering, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, computer science, economics, history, and philosophy.

2. Bauman Moscow State Technical University

298 in the 2025 the QS World University Rankings. Bauman Moscow State Technical University, founded in 1830, is well-known for its engineering and technological programmes. It is located in downtown Moscow and offers a diverse range of courses, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, aerospace engineering, civil engineering, computer science, robotics, biomedical engineering, material sciences, nuclear engineering, and automotive engineering.

3. RUDN University

316 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. RUDN University, which was founded in 1960, is well-known for its global orientation, with students enrolled from more than 150 nations. In addition to 117 bachelor's degree programmes, it grants translation certificates in twelve different languages. Key courses include international relations, medicine, engineering, economics, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, business administration, and law.

4. Saint Petersburg State University

365 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. This institution, founded in 1724, is well-known for its programmes in the humanities, social sciences, and scientific sciences. It provides 10 double-degree options and 24 master's programmes taught in a variety of languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian. The university provides over 490 bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programs.

Apart from these other universities are Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University Ranking: 401 in QS World University Rankings, and HSE University ranks at 410.

While Tomsk State University ranks at 431, Novosibirsk State University ranks at 442, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT/Moscow Phystech) ranks at 456 and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) rank at 456 in QS World University Rankings 2025.

These universities offer excellent opportunities for international students, with a range of programs that cater to various academic interests and career aspirations.