University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For Indian Students For LLM |

The University of Birmingham, Dubai is now accepting applications from Indian students for its LLM Energy and Environmental Law programme. This curriculum equips students with the skills needed to tackle global energy challenges and navigate the complexities of climate change law.

Programme Highlights:

Innovative and Research-Driven Education: The programmes emphasise active student engagement through seminars and discussions, encouraging the development of original ideas.

Skill Development: Students will enhance their abilities in research, legal analysis, and practical problem-solving, preparing them for successful legal careers.

Expert Instruction: Courses are designed by leading academics and practitioners, including key legal text authors with extensive international experience.

International Perspective: The programme offers significant technical expertise and a global viewpoint, broadening career prospects for graduates.

Programme Delivery:

Semester Structure:

Semesters 1 and 2: Each semester consists of 10 teaching weeks, during which students complete three modules.

Summer Term: Dedicated to dissertation projects.

Flexible Teaching Options:

Semester 2 includes block teaching for one or two modules, delivered intensively over three weekends with four-hour sessions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Important Details:

Course Start Date: September 2024

Entry Requirements:

International qualifications are equivalent to a UK honours degree in Law.

IELTS score of 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

Application Process:

Applications for September 2024 are now open.

There is no application fee.

Tuition Fees:

AED 114,250 (approximately USD 31,000) per year, payable in installments.

Scholarships:

Up to 40% scholarships available based on academic performance.

Scholarships are applicable across foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

The University of Birmingham Dubai's LLM Energy and Environmental Law programme offers a unique opportunity for students to gain a comprehensive legal education while addressing critical global issues. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in this prestigious programme.