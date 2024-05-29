 University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

This four-year, full-time course offers a diverse range of learning and teaching methods, including lectures, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
University Of Birmingham Dubai |

The University of Birmingham, Dubai, is now accepting applications from Indian students for its prestigious MEng Mechanical Engineering programme. This four-year, full-time course offers a diverse range of learning and teaching methods, including lectures, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study. 

The programme is designed to equip aspiring engineers with the expertise necessary for a successful career in the field.

Key Details:

Start Date: September 2024

Application Fee: None

Annual Tuition Fee: AED 132,778 (approximately USD 36,000), payable in instalments

Eligibility Requirements:

AAB – ABB: Mathematics with 85% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 80% West Bengal or 90% Other State boards

AAB: 80% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 75% West Bengal or 85% Other State boards

ABB: 75% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, and West Bengal or 80% Other State boards

Scholarships:

Scholarships are available for the first two years of the course.

Financial rewards can extend through foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

Up to 40% scholarships based on academic performance for September 2024 entry.

Designed to benefit all students, offering significant financial support.

Programme Benefits:

Meets the growing demand for skilled mechanical engineers.

Comprehensive understanding of core mechanical engineering subjects.

Opportunities to specialise and gain in-depth knowledge in chosen areas.

Graduates are highly sought after by a wide range of employers.

Diverse range of learning and teaching methods, including lectures, classes, case studies, online assignments, presentations, and self-directed study.

Various assessment methods include exams, coursework, presentations, and a dissertation.

Equips students with the expertise necessary for a successful engineering career.

Read Also
September 2024 Intake: University Of Manchester Announces Scholarships For Indian Students
article-image

It is recommended that candidates check the official website for further updates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

Hyderabad University Ranked Among Top Global Universities For Affordable, Quality Education Globally

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024: Applications Closing Soon, Apply Now

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024: Applications Closing Soon, Apply Now

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results OUT, 93.03% Students Pass The Exams

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results OUT, 93.03% Students Pass The Exams

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates At BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation