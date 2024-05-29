University Of Birmingham Dubai Opens Applications For MEng Mechanical Engineering

University Of Birmingham Dubai |

The University of Birmingham, Dubai, is now accepting applications from Indian students for its prestigious MEng Mechanical Engineering programme. This four-year, full-time course offers a diverse range of learning and teaching methods, including lectures, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study.

The programme is designed to equip aspiring engineers with the expertise necessary for a successful career in the field.

Key Details:

Start Date: September 2024

Application Fee: None

Annual Tuition Fee: AED 132,778 (approximately USD 36,000), payable in instalments

Eligibility Requirements:

AAB – ABB: Mathematics with 85% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 80% West Bengal or 90% Other State boards

AAB: 80% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 75% West Bengal or 85% Other State boards

ABB: 75% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, and West Bengal or 80% Other State boards

Scholarships:

Scholarships are available for the first two years of the course.

Financial rewards can extend through foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

Up to 40% scholarships based on academic performance for September 2024 entry.

Designed to benefit all students, offering significant financial support.

Programme Benefits:

Meets the growing demand for skilled mechanical engineers.

Comprehensive understanding of core mechanical engineering subjects.

Opportunities to specialise and gain in-depth knowledge in chosen areas.

Graduates are highly sought after by a wide range of employers.

Diverse range of learning and teaching methods, including lectures, classes, case studies, online assignments, presentations, and self-directed study.

Various assessment methods include exams, coursework, presentations, and a dissertation.

Equips students with the expertise necessary for a successful engineering career.

It is recommended that candidates check the official website for further updates.