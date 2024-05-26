September 2024 Intake: University Of Manchester Announces Scholarships For Indian Students

University of Manchester |

The University of Manchester has unveiled a series of scholarships specifically for Indian students who wish to start their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in September 2024. These scholarships are designed to support students and include the Humanities International Excellence Scholarships and the Global Futures Scholarships. Academic excellence will be the basis for these scholarships' evaluation, and tuition fees will be waived for qualified candidates who have an offer from the institution.

Global Futures Scholarship

Eligibility: Available to students worldwide, including Indian students.

Undergraduate: 100 merit-based scholarships of £21,000 each.

Requirements: Applicants must be applying for direct first-year entry in 2024 and have or be working towards qualifications such as A Levels, IB Diploma, Indian Class 12 (CBSE, ISC, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat boards), or Advanced Placement (AP).

Postgraduate: 100 merit-based scholarships of £8,000 each.

Requirements: Evaluation based on academic merit and the quality of the scholarship application.

Humanities Bicentenary Scholarships

Undergraduate: £2,000 per year of study for any UG courses.

Postgraduate: £10,000 for one year of study.

Eligibility: Available to students in the School of Arts, Languages and Culture and the School of Environment, Education and Development.

Application Process: No new admission process required for applicants. Updates on shortlisted candidates will be communicated via email.

Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

Eligibility: Specifically for outstanding international students pursuing humanities disciplines at the postgraduate level.

Requirements: Applicants must have an offer to study at the University of Manchester on an approved programme and an overall score of 60–70 percent in their undergraduate studies (varies by Indian institution).

When candidates register, all scholarships are applied as a tuition fee deduction. For complete eligibility requirements and application processes, students who are interested in these opportunities are encouraged to visit the relevant scholarship websites.