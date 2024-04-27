 To Prevent Corporal Punishment, Tamil Nadu Education Dept Orders Setting Up Of School-Specific Committees
IANSUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
To Prevent Corporal Punishment, Tamil Nadu Education Dept Orders Setting Up Of School-Specific Committees | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu school education department has directed district education officers to constitute school-specific monitoring committees to prevent corporal punishment.

The monitoring committees will include school heads, parents, teachers and senior students.

The department has directed the committees to ensure that they promptly address any complaints regarding corporal punishments and to find out whether they have resulted in mental harassment of students.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009 corporal punishment includes physical punishment, mental harassment and discrimination.

The department has also directed the district education officers to keep vigil on corporal punishment in schools under their jurisdiction as the state wants schools to create a safe mental and physical environment for students.

It is also planning to conduct awareness camps against corporal punishment based on the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The department also requires affirmative action against corporal punishment and positive engagement with children.

In its directive, the department has said that the focus should be on help and not on punishment, multidisciplinary intervention and a positive environment for the students where they can voice their opinions and woes alike.

