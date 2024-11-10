TNPSC Postpones Diploma, ITI Exams for November 13 & 14 Due to Court Order; New Dates Soon

Representative image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rescheduled the Diploma and ITI exams for two subject papers originally set for November 13 and 14. The Trade Surveyor exam (subject code 387) planned for November 13’s afternoon shift and the Trade Draughtsman (Civil) exam (subject code 388) for November 14’s afternoon shift have been postponed.

New dates for these exams will be announced later on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in. The decision to reschedule follows a Madras High Court order in writ petition number 26608/2024.

Exam Schedule & Reporting Guidelines

The Diploma and ITI-level exams using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) and Computer-Based Testing (CBT) are scheduled between November 9 and 16, with two shifts each day: the morning shift starting at 9:30 am (reporting by 8:30 am, grace time until 9 am) and the afternoon shift at 2:30 pm (reporting by 1:30 pm, grace time until 2 pm). Candidates must arrive at the exam venue before the reporting time, as late entry beyond the grace period is not allowed, and they cannot leave until the exam is over.

In a recent update, TNPSC has increased vacancies for Group 2 posts by adding 213 positions, bringing the total to 2,540. The official notification is available at tnpsc.gov.in.