TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card Released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 | Representative image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Combined Engineering Services.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on May 27 in the forenoon and afternoon session.

“Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination vide Notification No. 05/2023, dated: 03.02.2023. The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on 27.05.2023 FN & AN”, reads the official website.

Direct link to download TNPSC admit card 2023

Exam Pattern for TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023:

Paper –I (Objective Type)

Number of Question: 200

Duration 3 Hours

Maximum marks 300

Paper - II (200 Questions)

Part-A

Tamil Eligibility Test, SSLC Std: (100 questions/150 marks)

Part-B

General Studies: (100 questions/ 150 marks)

General studies (Diploma Standard) – 75 questions and

Aptitude and mental ability test (SSLC standard) - 25 questions

Steps to Download TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link Combined Engineering Services admit card on the home page.

It will redirect you to the new page where you will have to provide your login credentials.

You will get the admit card in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.