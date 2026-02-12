AI Manufacturing: IIT Bombay, Columbia University Sign MoU To Establish Centre

Mumbai: In the presence of Hon. Union Minister of Education Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, IIT Bombay and Columbia University, USA, signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding to create a Center of AI for Manufacturing.

Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of School Education & Literacy Sanjay Kumar, and Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S. Krishnan also graced the event, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare and Columbia University Senior Vice Provost Prof. Soulaymane Kachani led the delegations from both institutions. In attendance were the initiative's leaders, Prof. Mani Bhushan of the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay and Prof. Vishal Misra, Vice Dean for Computing and AI at Columbia Engineering.

To date, the Ministry of Education has established four distinct AI centers. The goal of the collaborative research and translation center known as the "Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing" is to develop scalable, human-centred, and resilient AI systems for practical manufacturing. This Center is now in the process of acquiring numerous industrial partners.

"The Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing is a significant step in strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem through advanced, human-centric AI," remarked Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay, in response to the development.

This program will assist industry modernisation, empower MSMEs, foster startups, and cultivate future-ready talent by constructing open and interoperable industrial AI infrastructure. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to developing the country and establishing India as a world leader in AI-driven manufacturing innovation.

All aspects of manufacturing, including semiconductors, robots, industrial manufacturing, process industries like food processing, pharmaceuticals, refining, and petrochemicals, infrastructure development and construction, and transportation and logistics, will be covered by this new center.