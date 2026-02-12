NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next

NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design has released the NID DAT Prelims M.Des result on the official website admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can add their email ID and date of birth to access the Master of Design (M.Des.)-Design Aptitude Test (Prelims) 2026 Results.

Additionally, NID has also released the rechecking window for M.Des. The same can be checked today at 6PM by adding the candidate's email address and Date of Birth. The M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2026 - 2027 rechecking window will close on February 14, 2026.

NID DAT 2026: How to Check the NID MDes Prelim Result 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Institute of Design (NID), admission.nid.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2026-27 from the important update section

Step 3: Enter the login details, such as your email address and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit Tab.

Step 5: The NID MDes Preliminary Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Check Result

NID DAT 2026: What is the Selection Process

Candidates must now take the NID DAT Mains Exam as announced by the NID following the release of the NID MDes Prelim Result 2026. The marks from NID Prelims won't be tallied or carried over to the next level because it's only a qualifying exam for NID Mains.

Only those students who made the preliminary exam shortlist are eligible to take the NID Mains Entrance Exam. A studio test accounts for 60% of the NID DAT Mains Exam, while an in-person sensitivity test accounts for 40%.