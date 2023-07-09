TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling | Representational Pic

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling date has been extended by the Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu. As per the latest notification issued by the state DME, the last date to register for the NEET UG 2023 is July 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Originally the last date to apply was till July 10, which has been extended after many representations were received from candidates to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session.

Application Fee for the NEET UG 2023:

For General category candidates the application fees is ₹500/-

SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Steps to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling:

Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Submit and keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Candidates applying for the Medical Colleges under government quota will have to pay a total amount of ₹30000/- as security deposit and Rs. 1,00,000/- for Management Quota.