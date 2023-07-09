 TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

Originally the last date to apply was till July 10, which has been extended after many representations were received from candidates to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling | Representational Pic

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling date has been extended by the Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu. As per the latest notification issued by the state DME, the last date to register for the NEET UG 2023 is July 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Originally the last date to apply was till July 10, which has been extended after many representations were received from candidates to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session.

Application Fee for the NEET UG 2023:

For General category candidates the application fees is ₹500/-

SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023: Over 11 Lakh Aspirants Expected To Attend Medical Counselling; Dates To Be Announced...
article-image

Steps to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling:

  • Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

  • Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

  • Once registration is done, login to the account.

  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

  • Submit and keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Candidates applying for the Medical Colleges under government quota will have to pay a total amount of ₹30000/- as security deposit and Rs. 1,00,000/- for Management Quota.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/PST Result OUT At ssc.nic.in; Check Medical Exam Date

SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/PST Result OUT At ssc.nic.in; Check Medical Exam Date

FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates At natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till July 10

FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates At natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till July 10

Mumbai: Intl Conference Regarding Gender Issues In Physics To Be Held At TIFR

Mumbai: Intl Conference Regarding Gender Issues In Physics To Be Held At TIFR