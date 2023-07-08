NEET UG 2023: Over 11 Lakh Aspirants Expected To Attend Medical Counselling; Dates To Be Announced Soon

Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counseling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2023 on its official website — mcc.nic.in. The result of the NEET UG 2023 exam was declared in June this year.



Once the schedule is out, selected candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2023 counseling registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, seat confirmation, and reporting.

This year, a total of 20.38 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 11.45 lakh students qualified for counselling.

It is to be noted that the NEET 2023 counselling will be administered by the State Counselling Authorities for the 85 per cent State Quota seats, and by the MCC for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

List of Documents Required:

-NEET UG admit and rank card 2023.

-Final printout of NEET UG 2023 application form

-10th and 12th Board Exam Marksheet and Pass Certificate.

-Birth certificate

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-Provisional allotment letter

-A valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport

-Recent passport-size photographs

-Domicile Certificate

-Migration Certificate

