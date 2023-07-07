Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Starts Today, Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

As per the counselling schedule released by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Itanagar, the online provisional registration through the website www.apdhte.nic.in and uploading of documents and response to queries (if any) by candidates has started today, July 7, 2023.

The last date for registration and uploading of documents is July 18, 2023.

“PwD candidates, if any, will be required to report to the Medical Board at Conference Hall of TRIHMS, Naharlagan at a date and time to be notified later between 7th to 18th July 23, for their medical examination and final confirmation of their PwD status and their ability to undergo the courses. The candidates are advised to keep all their original (including xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready for production/verification as and when required,” reads the official statement.

Steps to register for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023

To apply for the counselling process, the candidates must do the following:

Go to the official website at apdhte.nic.in

Choose the option that mentions ‘Online Registration’ on the homepage.

Enter all the required details, attach all the necessary documents as required and pay the registration fees.

Once all the steps are completed, click on the submit option.

The list of eligible Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 will be out on July 26, 2023. The choice filling and choice locking are scheduled between July 28, 2023, to August 7, 2023, and the first round of seat allotment will be released on August 9, 2023.

The selected candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges between August 9, 2023, to August 14, 2023.