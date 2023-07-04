 NEET Scam: Delhi Police Busted Racket That Used To Appear In Exam For Someone Else
A member from this gang used to appear in place of real candidates in the NEET exam on a large scale. According to the police, Naresh Bishroi, the leader of the gang is a student of BSc (Radiology, second year) at AIIMS.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | PTI

The Delhi Police has busted a gang in the national capital that used to write National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams in place of actual candidates. A student of AIIMS has also been apprehended. A senior officer of Delhi Police says that more arrests are yet to be made. The police have arrested four students so far including the gang leader.

A member from this gang used to appear in place of real candidates in the NEET exam on a large scale. According to the police, Naresh Bishroi, the leader of the gang is a student of BSc (Radiology, second year) at AIIMS. He had connected with many students of the institutes by luring them with good amount.

article-image

During interrogation, the accused, Naresh told that the deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh for the students for whom he had got the examination done. One lakh rupees each was given in advance. It was decided to pay the remaining Rs 6 lakh later.

As per the India TV report, a first-year student of AIIMS recently appeared in the NEET exam held across the country. They further stated that three such cases of students giving someone else's exam has come to the notice of police. 

NEET Scam: Delhi Police Busted Racket That Used To Appear In Exam For Someone Else

