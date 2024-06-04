TJEE 2024: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2024 Results Declared; Topper List Inside!

Freepik Image

TJEE 2024: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2024 results declared Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) published the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2024 or TJEE Exam 2024, on June 3, 2024. The candidates can get the result from the board's official web portal, tbjee.nic.in.

The exam conducted on May 2, 2024. The TJEE 2024 result shows the candidate's name, marks as per merit, and OMR sheet completed. Ayushkar Nath ranked first in the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group, whereas Sagnik Purkayastha and Partha Sarathi Roy ranked second and third, respectively. Sayan Majumder ranked first in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group. Mukthang Debbarma and Tilottama Ghosh ranked second and third, respectively. The exam this year was taken by 5977 candidates in total. 3472 students are in the general group, and after that, ST-1398 and SC-1107. Altogether, 2268 candidates appeared in the PCM group and 4868 in the PCB group.

The subject of physics and chemistry, biology, and mathematics were asked in the three-shift exam. The exam centers were held in different parts of Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Agartala, Santirbazar and Udaipur. This annual examination conducted for admission in various programmes such as engineering, veterinary medicine, agriculture, fishing and paramedical studies.

The TBJEE conducts a Joint Entrance Examination in the month of April every year to prepare a common merit list for subsequent selection of candidates and students for admission to the professional degree courses, namely engineering, technology, agriculture, veterinary and animal science, fisheries and paramedicine.