AP LAWCET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 9 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

On June 3, 2024, Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur announced the AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024. On the official AP LAWCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, candidates who wish to appear in the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the download link for the admit card.

How to download AP LAWCET Hall Ticket?



-Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP LAWCET official website.

-On the main website, click the link for AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-It will show your admit card on the screen.

-Examine the admit card and save the document.



-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

On June 10, the tentative answer key will be made available, and on June 11, 2024, the objection window will commence. The deadline for voicing concerns is June 12, 2024.

AP LAWCET 2024

The AP LAWCET 2024 exam will be administered in a single shift on June 9, 2024, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. The question papers for the AP PGLCET (LLM courses) will only be available in English. The APLAWCET (3 year and 5 year LLB courses) will be administered in both Telugu and English.