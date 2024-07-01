TISS Teachers' Association Relieved As Termination Letters Withdrawn, Salaries To Be Released Soon

TISS | File

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has temporarily withdrawn the termination of contracts for 115 faculty and non-teaching staff following discussions with the Tata Education Trust (TET) regarding funding issues. This decision came after TISS initially issued discontinuation letters to employees engaged under TET-funded programs.

In a statement released by the TISS Teachers' Association, they expressed relief at the temporary withdrawal of termination orders. The association in the letter also raised concerns "about the narration of the teachers being projected as project staff."

"We clarify that our colleagues under Tata Trust positions are integral members of our Schools and Centres, appointed through a proper selection process and engaged through contracts, and have been contributing to the core teaching and educational activities of the Institute, in many cases for more than a decade. Further, while there is short term/ temporary relief, there is no clarity on the way forward," the association stated in the letter.

The letter further highlighted unresolved issues, including the pending retraction of termination letters issued to staff from the Advanced Centre for Women Studies, which operates under a UGC scheme.

"Termination letters issued to colleagues from the Advanced Center for Women Studies have still not been retracted. Under the circumstances, such letters of termination should not have been issued to them," the letter added.

They urged immediate action to reinstate these staff members and release their pending salaries for the period of March to June 2024.

Regarding financial sustainability and parity with the 7th Pay Commission, the association urged the TISS administration to provide clarity. The letter read, "The present situation was precipitated on account of administrative delays in taking timely action and ensuring academic continuity, especially when the Institute is about to begin its new academic session as we are transitioning to NEP frameworks for all our teaching programmes."

An official public notice by TISS highlighted the ongoing discussions with the Tata Education Trust to secure resources to address the salary issues of faculty and non-teaching staff affiliated with TET projects and programs. TISS clarified that these individuals were hired on a contractual basis for specific program durations, funded by the Tata Education Trust.

This development marks a significant turnaround for TISS, which had initially faced backlash for its decision to terminate the staff members. The institute's reversal is seen as a positive step towards resolving the ongoing funding issues.