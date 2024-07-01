TISS Withdraw Termination Letter Of 115 Staff Members, Salaries To Be Released Soon

Mumbai Court Passes Order In Favour Of TISS Students; No Prohibition On Protests Any More | Representative Image

Following widespread criticism, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has reversed its decision to terminate the contracts of nearly 100 faculty members, effective immediately.

According to an official statement, "They are requested to continue their work, and salaries will be released as soon as the TET Support Grant is received by the institute."

The statement also revealed that ongoing discussions with the Tata Education Trust have secured resources to address the salary issues of faculty and non-teaching staff affiliated with TET projects and programs. TISS clarified that these individuals were hired on a contractual basis for specific program durations, funded by the Tata Education Trust.

This development marks a significant turnaround for TISS, which had initially faced backlash for its decision to terminate the staff members. The institute's reversal is seen as a positive step towards resolving the ongoing funding issues.