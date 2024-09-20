TISS Awards Record 109 PhDs At 84th Annual Convocation: More Female Graduates Than Males

TISS Convocation 2024 | TISS/Youtube

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) held its 84th annual convocation today, September 20, 2024. The institute awarded a record 109 degrees to its PhD students this year.

During the ceremony, TISS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj Tiwari delivered the Annual Report, while TISS Chancellor Prof. D.P. Singh presided over the Convocation. The vote of thanks was given by Prof. Shankar Das, pro vice-chancellor of TISS.

Snipet from convocation | TISS/Youtube

This academic year, there will be more female students (58) than male students (51). Social science accounts for the majority of PhDs with 25, followed by social work with 21, management and labor studies with 19, and public health with 14, reported The Times of India.

Addressing the students, TISS Chancellor, D.P. Singh, said, "It is with great pride and gratitude that I address you today as the Chancellor of this distinguished institution, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. On this significant convocation day, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to our students as they step into the next chapter of their lives. We must also recognize the steadfast support and sacrifices made by their parents and teachers, who have played the most significant role in this journey."

"Dear students, Today is a day you will always remember; after all, it is a landmark day, a milestone. I know your journey has not been easy. Remember, if the mountain were not steep, and the climb did not test your determination, the view would not be such a magnificent revelation. Now you have scaled the mountain peak, and new possibilities stretch out before you. It is a new beginning of your professional life and a time to look forward to the impact you will create on society," Singh added.

Snipet from convocation | TISS/Youtube

The convocation address was given by chief guest Shri Ravi Sharma, president of the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India.

Upcoming Convocation

The 10th Convocation of the TISS Hyderabad Campus is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM on September 28, 2024, at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.