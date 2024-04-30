Uttarakhand CM Dhami | ANI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated class 10, and 12 students of the UK Board after the announcement of results on Tuesday. Students will bring glory to the state and the country in the future, CM Dhami said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the students who passed the High School and Intermediate examinations of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). This is the result of your hard work and dedication. I have full faith that you will bring glory to the state and the country in the times to come."

The Chief Minister also encouraged the students who could not clear the exams, saying that the exams are not the final criterion for success in life and that they could succeed again through hard work and dedication.

"Students who failed in the exam should not be disappointed, their parents are requested not to put pressure on the children but to support them. This is not the final criterion for success in life.

All of you can achieve success by trying with full dedication and hard work. Dear students, best wishes to you for a bright future!" read the post. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the Class 10 and 12 results on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 am.

The overall pass percentage was registered at 89.14 per cent for UBSE Class 10 exam 2024, while the overall pass percentage in Class 12 stood at 82.63 per cent this year.

The UBSE 10th and 12th board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, in offline mode in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. A total of 2,10,354 candidates registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th exams in 2024, comprising 1,15,606 students enrolled for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12. (ANI)