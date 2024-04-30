 Uttarakhand Board Class 10 And 12 Exam Results 2024 Declared! Follow These Steps To Check Yours
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 And 12 Exam Results 2024 Declared! Follow These Steps To Check Yours

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik Image

The results for Classes 10 and 12 of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) have officially been declared on April 30, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the said exam can check their results on the board's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The UBSE 2024 exams for classes 10 and 12 commenced from February 27, 2024. The exam concluded on March 16, 2024. The above-mentioned exam was conducted in offline mode.

How To Check The Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Open the given link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your results thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Step 8: Take a printout.

While checking the results, the candidates are advised to have a proper internet connection in order to be able to download the mark sheet without any issues. It is also suggested that the candidates keep their login credentials ready.

As per the data shared by the board, a total of 94,768 students took the UBSE board exam 2024 for Class 12. Meanwhile, for the class 10 UBSE exam 2024, 1,16,379 students appeared.

The candidates are further advised to visit the board's official website for all the latest updates related to the said results and exams.

