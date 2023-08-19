'There were Tears In My Mother's Eyes After Seeing Termination Letter': Karan Sangwan On Exit From Unacademy

Unacademy Teacher Karan Sangwan to reveal reasons behind his firing | Youtube

The controversial sacking of Karan Sangwan, Former Legal Affairs teacher at Unacademy has made the national headlines for the last two days. In a recent interview to a national hindi TV channel, he said that after he received the termination letter from his former employers, he was in tears, his mother was also left in tears after seeing that termination letter, He recalled that his mother told him he did not even said anything wrong.

He further said, "I had no idea that such incident would take place and my video will would be circulated in such a manner that it would defame me."

"A few social media users portrayed the video as per their convenience and interpreted in their own way", added Sangwan.

He however remained firm over his statement made in that video and said that his purpose was to inform students that one should vote an educated politician. According to the Sangwan, the definition of educated person is one who is civilised in a society. He should be able to understand problems.

When asked whether he was frustrated by the new laws to be implemented by centre on CrPC or IPC. He replied, "I am not frustated, I also said in one of the videos that we will work hard but nobody took that one." He reiterated, "The video was interpreted and circulated."

Watch the full video below

In the video being circulated Karan said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

Since his video on educated politician is going viral, netizens are split over his statement.

