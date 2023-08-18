Former Unacademy Teacher Karan Sangwan Comes On Camera After His Exit From Company

Unacademy Teacher Karan Sangwan To Reveal Reasons Behind His Firing | Youtube

After the controversial sacking of Unacademy's legal affairs teacher, Karan Sangwan yesterday, the online tutor in a YouTube video has given a clarification on his exit from the Edtech Company. A video being shared on various social media sites in which Karan says, "Recently one of my videos was in controversy due to which I am facing a lot of consequences." He added, "Not just me but my Judicial services students are also on the receiving end."

He said that he will bring out a detailed video about how all this controversy started and is going to explain everything in that video. The video will be out tomorrow at 8 PM on his YouTube Channel, Legal Pathshala.

After the news spread out on the microblogging site X (formerly twitter) over firing of Karan Sangwan, the co-owner of the Unacademy, Roman Saini in a late-night tweet on X clarified that the news is true and cites reasons for his outing from the organisation. He tweets, "We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct."

The teacher is on the receiving end after he made a bold statement in his online class a few days ago where he asked his students to vote for a literate person in the elections so that they don't have to suffer. In the clip he also said that don't vote for politicians who just change names. This statement was not appreciated by many on X, to which they demanded sacking of Karan Sangwan from the Unacademy.

However, a group of netizens are in support of the teacher and are criticizing Unacademy for this controversial decision.

