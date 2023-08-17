Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In Viral Video

Unacademy's Teacher Appealing To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians | Twitter @IAbhay_Pratap

Ed-Tech company Unacademy has fired its teacher whose video had gone viral in which he could be heard asking students to vote for a literate person in the upcoming elections.

The update was shared by X user Shantanu on the micro blogging site, he writes, "This teacher urged his students to vote for an educated leader, he didn’t take anyone’s name. BJP supporters assumed that he was targeting Modi and they made pressure on the Unacademy. Now he has lost his job."

The Edtech company was under fire on social media site, X (formerly Twitter) after one of its teachers appealed students to not vote for politicians who are illiterate and just knows changing names. In the viral video doing the rounds on Internet he said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal shared a post on twitter he said, "Is it a crime to appeal people to vote for educated politician? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century."

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

This teacher urged his students to vote for an educated leader, he didn’t take anyone’s name.



BJP supporters assumed that he was targeting Modi and they made pressure on the Unacademy.



Now he has lost his job. pic.twitter.com/f7olZ3Rr7d — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) August 17, 2023

Another X user Roshan Rai also shared the news. he says, "Karan Sangwan has been reportedly fired by @unacademy just for asking students to vote for an educated leader. He did not even name anyone but Unacademy understood who he was talking about. Shame on you @unacademy, absolute shame.

Karan Sangwan has been reportedly fired by @unacademy just for asking students to vote for an educated leader. He did not even name anyone but Unacademy understood who he was talking about.



Shame on you @unacademy , absolute shame. pic.twitter.com/KDkbglyNIJ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 17, 2023

However, the firing of the teacher has split the netizens. In a recent tweet Viswa Hindu Parishad member Dr. Prachi Sadhvi said, "No Need To #UninstallUnacademy Great Work By @unacademy. Unacadmdy Fired Anti Nationalist Teacher."

No Need To #UninstallUnacademy



Great Work By @unacademy



Unacadmdy Fired Anti Nationalist Teacher .



सराहनीय फैसला 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IbYT6IjlCY — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) August 17, 2023

In the comments section one user, rajaneesh writes, "He should have been given a warning.. rather being fired but being a son of a teacher i can say, teachers should avoid making political statements in class."

Nikhil Prashar @Cjsan420nikhil1·1h says , "He should move to Supreme Court, In this country can only Arnab have Freedom of Speech ?"

Read Also Madhya Pradesh School Teacher Fired For Delivering Third Child, Approaches Court

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)