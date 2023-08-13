'Do Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians Who Change Names': Unacademy Teacher Tells Students In Online Class; Video Viral

Unacademy's Teacher Appealing To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians | Twitter @IAbhay_Pratap

Edtech company, Unacademy is under fire by a section of people on social media site, X (formerly Twitter). In the video a teacher of Legal affairs could be seen appealing viewers to not vote for politicians who are illiterate and just knows changing names. In the viral video doing the rounds on Internet he says, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

After the video was shared on the social media site, a group of people got offended due to the content of the video. A user Abhay Pratap Singh shared the clip-on X with a caption, "Unacademy's anti-Modi agenda hatred of Modi being served in the name of education. The teacher of Unacademy is Karan Sangwan who indirectly is calling PM Modi illiterate and not to vote for him." "If you do not like PM Modi then oppose him but cannot implement your agenda under the guise of education," added Abhay.

Watch the video here:

Unacademy का मोदी विरोधी एजेंडा... शिक्षा के नाम पर परोसी जा रही मोदी से नफरत



ये #Unacademy का शिक्षक करन सांगवान है जो अपरोक्ष रूप से



- PM मोदी को अनपढ़ कह रहा है

- PM मोदी को वोट न देने की अपील कर रहा है



आपको PM मोदी पसंद नहीं हैं तो उनका विरोध करें लेकिन शिक्षा की आड़ में… pic.twitter.com/SslwAZPy3a — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) August 13, 2023

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the post the teacher's name is Karan Sangwan and as per the unacademy's official site, karan is a Founder of YouTube channel, Legal Pathshala. Apart from this he is an expert in bare acts.

Education and career

He has completed LL.M. in Criminal Laws and has 7+ years' experience. He also did Masters in Judiciary - PCS (J). he joined Unacademy in 2020. According to the site, he studied at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)