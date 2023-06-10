Madhya Pradesh School Teacher Fired For Delivering Third Child Approaches Court

Picture by DB

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A female teacher from Agar Malwa, approached court after she was fired from her job for breaching the 'two-child policy' of the school.

Her job was terminated after she gave birth to her third child.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Rahmat Bano is a Chemistry teacher at a local government school. She argued that though she was aware of the rules, however there were risks associated with abortion, and so she chose to give birth to the third child.

She further asserted, "I have been targeted and complained against. There are many government employees, including male colleagues, who have three children, but no action has been taken against them."

Her daughter, Rahnuma, was born in 2000, followed by her son, Mushahid, in 2006, and another son, Musharraf, in 2009.

MP teachers congress association’s president, Shyam Singh Pawar, filed a complaint with the Agar Malwa Collector in 2020 regarding Rahmat's third child.

In 2019, the court ruled that such employees' salary increments should be withheld, but termination from their jobs should not be allowed.

Advocate Anil Garg states that Rahmat was dismissed based on the established rules, but the medical evidence proves the risks to both the mother and the child in the case of an abortion.