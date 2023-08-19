Video Clip Was Portrayed In Wrong Way: Ex Unacademy Teacher, Karan Sangwan

Unacademy Teacher Karan Sangwan to reveal reasons behind his firing | Youtube

The controversial video of the former teacher, Karan Sangwan of the Edtech company has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the latest update from the Unacademy saga, the teacher in an Interview to a TV channel clarified that his statement in the viral video is taken out of context. In the interview he said that he was giving advice to students in an order to make them understand the importance of education.

"I had no idea that a clip would be made viral and portrayed in wrong way. And the way it would be circulated on social media. I was misinterpreted," Sangwan told India Today.

Denying any political affiliations in the viral clip about his remarks he added, "I made a general statement. I can guide people in the right way. I want educated people. Education is not what people study in classrooms. What I have learnt in my class is what I am imparting."

In the video being circulated Karan said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

Earlier the legal affairs teacher in his Youtube channel said that he will bring out a detailed video about how all this controversy started and is going to explain everything in that video. The video will be out today at 8 PM on his YouTube Channel, Legal Pathshala.

The co-owner of the Unacademy, Roman Saini explains about the sacking of the teacher, he in a tweet said, "We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct."

