'Those Who Cower Under Pressure Can Never Help Nurture Citizens': Supriya Shrinate On Sacking Of Unacademy's Teacher

After the sacking of Unacademy's teacher, Karan Sangwan over his 'Do not vote for uneducated politician' remark, the political circle is active on this trending issue. Yesterday Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to criticise the move soon after the news broke on twitter that the tutor has been fired by the Edtech company.

Congress' spokesperson Supriya Shinate also took to X (formerly Twitter) taking a dig at the founder of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal and co-founder Roman Saini. In a tweet she criticized, "Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world. Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform. Care to explain this though @RomanSaini @gauravmunjal."

In the X post, she shared a photo of co-founder, Roman Saini with the Prime Minister of India along with the screenshots of his (Roman's) earlier tweets in which he is supporting government.

The whole controversy broke out after Karan Sangwan, who was a faculty with Unacademy, was seen telling students during one of his online classes that in order to not suffer, it is important to choose leaders who are "padhe-likhe" (educated) and who don't only believe or indulge in changing names.

After the news of firing spread on X, the co-founder of the online learning platform issued a statement late evening on Thursday (August 17) and took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain their reason behind terminating the faculty, calling Sangwan's act a "breach of the Code of Conduct". "The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them (students)," the statement further read.

Karan Sangwan was fired by the Unacademy for asking students to vote for an educated leader. Although he did not took any politicians' or party's name in his statement.

Yesterday Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on X said, "Is it a crime to appeal people to vote for educated politician? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century."

