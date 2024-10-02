Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable | ANI

Thane: Nearly 38 students from a private school in Manisha Nagar, Kalwa, Thane, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating lunch on Tuesday, officials said. They were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for stomach aches and vomiting, but a doctor confirmed their condition was stable.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | 38 students of Kalwa Sahyadri School admitted to the hospital due to the alleged food poisoning after eating 'Khichdi' served in school. pic.twitter.com/6GXt4rNuBy — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Kalwa Hospital Dean, Anirudh Malgaonkar says, "...The primary information was that 24 students were having stomach pain. We sent the ambulance immediately. A total of 38 students have been admitted to the hospital...There is a suspicion of food… pic.twitter.com/BUUyLYjkyu — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

The lunch included rice, dal, and vegetables, with reports of a stale smell from the dal. All affected students are in the sixth grade. The school management informed the parents, who then approached the hospital.

Initially, 24 students reported symptoms, which later rose to 38. Hospital officials said that 24 students are in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation.