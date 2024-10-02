 Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable
The lunch included rice, dal, and vegetables, with reports of a stale smell from the dal. All affected students are in the sixth grade. The school management informed the parents, who then approached the hospital. Initially, 24 students reported symptoms, which later rose to 38. Hospital officials said that 24 students are in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa's Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable

Thane: Nearly 38 students from a private school in Manisha Nagar, Kalwa, Thane, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating lunch on Tuesday, officials said. They were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for stomach aches and vomiting, but a doctor confirmed their condition was stable.

