Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha Nagar, Condition Stable

Thane: Nearly 38 students from a private school in Manisha Nagar, Kalwa, Thane, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating lunch on Tuesday, officials said. They were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for stomach aches and vomiting, but a doctor confirmed their condition was stable.
Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15 Employees Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Rasgulla At Company...
The lunch included rice, dal, and vegetables, with reports of a stale smell from the dal. All affected students are in the sixth grade. The school management informed the parents, who then approached the hospital.
Initially, 24 students reported symptoms, which later rose to 38. Hospital officials said that 24 students are in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Citizens Under The Banner Of FACC Protest At Azad Maidan To Stand Against Corruption and Malpractices In Cooperative Societies
Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To Not Panic
'Will Return Stronger': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Palak Sindhwani Bids Adieu To Show, Shares Unseen Photos With Cast
Bengaluru Road Rage: Jharkhand Man, Fired From Job Recently, Stabs BMTC Bus Conductor, Vandalises Vehicle; Shocking Video Surfaces