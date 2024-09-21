Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15 Employees Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Rasgulla At Company Canteen

Sourced

Around 15 employees of the Liebherr company, located at Shendra Industrial Estate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, suffered food poisoning after having lunch in the company’s canteen on Friday afternoon.

All the affected employees were admitted to Adarsh Hospital in the Shendra area. After receiving preliminary treatment, the doctors discharged the patients, reporting that their condition was stable.

According to the information received, the employees had lunch in the company’s canteen on Friday afternoon, where they consumed rasgulla. Shortly after eating the rasgulla, they experienced nausea and vomiting. The affected employees were taken to Adarsh Hospital, situated near the company. Dr RB Patil examined the patients and provided primary medication, confirming that they had suffered from food poisoning. As the condition of some employees improved, they were discharged from the hospital. Some received saline treatment but were later discharged as well.

Attempts to contact company officials to inquire about how such an incident occurred in the canteen were unsuccessful.