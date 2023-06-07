 Than Singh Ki Paathshala! Run by Delhi Police Constable To Help Slum Children Escape Life of Crime & Labour
Than Singh, who hails from Rajasthan, is a head police constable whose current post is at Red Fort, Delhi. Apart from his job, he also teaches slum children.

Updated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Twitter: @Thansin60824510

 In today's dose of heartwarming content, we have a story of a police constable Than Singh, who hails from Delhi and has buckled up to carry the torch of providing education to children.  

A police constable by profession and a teacher by passion, Singh is providing free education to unprivileged children through his unique initiative 'Than Singh Ki Pathshala' which is situated near Red fort area.

With the goal of putting books in the hands of slum children rather than plastic bags and racks, Singh set up a pathshala, where he and a number of other volunteers began teaching slum children for free.

A heartwarming video put out by Singh on Twitter depicts his efforts to promote good behavior in underprivileged children in order for them to live better lives and avoid committing crimes.

"A small effort, a small belief, and a small purpose for these children, so that these children can also get on the right track, let us all take this step forward," twitted Singh

They began with two to three children and currently educate about 80 students at the Pathshala. Additionally, they give out everything that students need for free to study. The school is well-run by Than Singh and his team thanks to a large number of enthusiastic donors and crowd funding.

His goal of ensuring that kids lead law-abiding lives is inspiring them to become future intellectuals. Singh is a perfect illustration of a person with a committed heart and a just cause who can undoubtedly overcome all obstacles and move forward with ease for the sake of society.



