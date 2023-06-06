 Boy Buys Sanitary Napkins And Ice Cream For Classmate In Pain; "He was raised well," Say Awestruck Netizens
Ayushka, a girl, posted on Twitter about how a boy assisted her when she got her period unexpectedly at her training institute. The internet adored the boy's kind gesture.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Boy buys sanitary napkins and ice cream for classmate in pain. | File Photo

Having her period suddenly can possibly be an embarrassing experience for a girl. But sometimes a bit of kindness and understanding can make a world of difference to someone who might find themselves in a humiliating situation.

In a Twitter post going viral, a girl named Ayushka thanked her classmate for helping her when she suddenly got her period on school. The boy offered her sanitary pads and a consoling treat of ice cream, breaking past traditional taboos. 

Twitter user Ayushka shared a post about how she got her period suddenly while she was at her training institute. Unfortunately, she didn't had sanitary napkins and neither did another girl that she knew.

According to Ayushka, The boy next to her noticed that she was in pain as well. He asked if she needed anything. She asked him if he knew about any medical store nearby. The boy quickly searched for one on his phone. Instead of telling her the directions and sending her alone, the boy went with her during their break.

He bought sanitary napkins and an ice cream for her as well. "I am so overwhelmed now I am literally falling for this city and its people," Ayushka wrote. So sweet, no?

While the young boy's identity isn’t known yet, he sure is being praised by netizens all over twitter for how his act of goodwill is a stunning reminder that empathy knows no bounds. 

article-image
