Telangana: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared; How To Check

TS SSC results 2023 | Representative image

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana have declared the result of Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Supplementary Examination 2023. The candidates can check the result at bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education.

The students can also check their marks at results.bsetelangana.org. The examination was held from June 14 to June 22, 2023 in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

How to check?

• Log on to the TS SSC official website, results.bsetelangana.org.

• Click on the link given for ‘10th Supplementary Results 2023’ on the homepage.

• A new tab will open, students have to log in using your roll no and other details

• Your TS Class 10 supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

• Download the scorecard for future reference.

In order to pass the test, candidates must receive at least 33 percent in each subject.

Five lakh students took the TS 10th SSC board exam in 2023, which was held from April 3 to 13. On May 10, the test's results were released. As many as 86.59% of students had achieved success.

The corresponding schools will provide the pupils with the updated TS SSC marksheet 2023. Students must turn in their old grade sheet and pick up their new grade sheet from their schools.