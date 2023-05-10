TS SSC results 2023: 86.6% students pass class 10 exams despite paper leak case

TS SSC results 2023 | Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE TS) Class 10 or SSC final exam results were declared today by the education minister.

This year a total of 86.6 per cent which comprises of 4,19,460 students have passed the the class 10th exam

The total pass percentage last year was 89.9 per cent.

The results are available on results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org and can be downloaded from the website for the next 15 days.

As many as 6,163 students have scored 10 CGPA. While 2,793 schools of the total 11,458 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass, 25 schools failed to have even a single student pass the exam.

A total of 4,84,370 students appeared for the SSC exams this year.

This year Telangana class 10th exam were controversial over a question paper leak between April 3 and 13.

Announcing the results on Wednesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy thanked students for reposing faith in the state government amid a raging controversy over the question paper leak.

The students can apply for re-verification and recounting in the next 15 days.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled from June 14 to June 22, and students can apply for the same by paying the exam fee till 26 May.

“It is saddening that some students have resorted to suicide after the results of intermediate exams were announced yesterday. I appeal to all students and parents of those who could not pass to prepare well and take the option of advanced supplementary exams starting June 14,” she said.

This year Girls have performed better than boys, securing a pass percentage of 88 per cent as compared to 84.68 per cent of boys who secured a pass.